Ronda Marie Miller

HERSEY — Ronda Marie Miller of Hersey passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Grand Rapids. She was 53.

She was born November 9, 1965 in Reed City to Ronald and Jean (Young) Wirth and was a 1984 graduate of Reed City High School. On January 21, 1984 she was married to Dusty Miller in the Hersey United Methodist Church. He survives her.

Ronda was employed with Ferris State University and later was the manager of the Sun Home Communities in Cadillac. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, coaching softball and golf (made a hole in one), and cruising Goodwill and thrift stores. She enjoyed spending time with family and her children and grandchildren were precious to her.

She is survived by her husband, Dusty; children: Danielle (Dale) Sissell, Whisper (Charles) Dawson, and Dustyn (Ciarra) Miller; grandchildren: Kennadie, Kenndall, Addilynn, Easton, Stetson, and Callihan; mother, Jean (Don) Hall; father, Ronald (Jane) Wirth; her brother, Brian (Trisha) Wirth; and niece and nephew, Jocelyn and Gavin Wirth.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Hersey United Methodist Church with Rev. John Kasper officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. until the beginning of services.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.