HERSEY — Ronda Marie Miller of Hersey passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Grand Rapids. She was 53.
She was born November 9, 1965 in Reed City to Ronald and Jean (Young) Wirth and was a 1984 graduate of Reed City High School. On January 21, 1984 she was married to Dusty Miller in the Hersey United Methodist Church. He survives her.
Ronda was employed with Ferris State University and later was the manager of the Sun Home Communities in Cadillac. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, coaching softball and golf (made a hole in one), and cruising Goodwill and thrift stores. She enjoyed spending time with family and her children and grandchildren were precious to her.
She is survived by her husband, Dusty; children: Danielle (Dale) Sissell, Whisper (Charles) Dawson, and Dustyn (Ciarra) Miller; grandchildren: Kennadie, Kenndall, Addilynn, Easton, Stetson, and Callihan; mother, Jean (Don) Hall; father, Ronald (Jane) Wirth; her brother, Brian (Trisha) Wirth; and niece and nephew, Jocelyn and Gavin Wirth.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Hersey United Methodist Church with Rev. John Kasper officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. until the beginning of services.
