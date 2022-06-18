Ronnie Lee Monroe of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was 74.
Ronnie was born on November 10, 1947 in Cadillac, Michigan to Edward L. & Florence M. (French) Monroe.
He graduated from Mesick High School in 1966. Ronnie served in the United States Army and was awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery. He worked several places in the area such as Kysor, Mitchell Bentley, Manton Industries, and Bolt Lumber before retiring from the United States Postal Service. For the last few years he enjoyed driving vehicles for Watson Country.
Ronnie enjoyed people and spending time with family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by everyone. Ronnie enjoyed golfing, especially with his family and friends. Above all else Ronnie loved his grandchildren; he never missed an event of his grandchildren or children. He enjoyed watching them play and supporting their interests.
On December 2, 1989 at Lakeside Charlie's in Cadillac he married Linda Marie Stoll and she survives him along with their children: Brooke (Jimmy) Fuller of Mesick, Brandon (Abby) Monroe of Boon; grandchildren: Hudson Fuller, Spencer and Addison Monroe, Paige (Justin) Barczewski, Austin, Maddisyn, and Matthew Fuller; great grandchildren: Lucas and Miles Barczewski; siblings: Ray (Sandy) Monroe of Meauwataka, Tom Monroe of Brethren, and Sandy (Otto) Ream of Mesick and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Jodi Moffit.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 24, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Caleb Simerson officiating and with full military under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Meauwataka Cemetery in Colfax Township, Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
