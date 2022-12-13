Rosalie A. Tuttle

Rosalie Annette (Agren) Tuttle of Tustin went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, December 10, 2022. "So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." Romans 10: 17; Jesus said "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die." John 11: 25 & 26.
Rosalie was born on December 14, 1946 in Cadillac to Weldon G. & Pearl A. (Bettinger) Agren and they preceded her in death. She has lived in the Cadillac and Tustin area for many years working on the family farm. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, growing orchids and farming.
On February 22, 1964 in Tustin she married Jimmie A. Tuttle and he survives her along with their 2 sons: Mark Tuttle and husband Thomas Schafer of Swanton, Ohio and Ted (Carmen) Tuttle of Columbus, Georgia; siblings: Robert (Christine) Agren and Dorothy Swangler; In-Laws: Peggy Dahlstrom, JoAnn (Gregory) Helmboldt, Jane Barber, Sally (Joe) Grugal, Marsha Tuttle and Jean Bressler and numerous nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends.
In addition to her parents Rosalie was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Bressler and In-Laws: Stanley Dahlstrom, Lyle Barber, Jerry (Bonnie) Tuttle, Danny Tuttle, and Susie (Tuttle) Raab.
No services are planned at this time. Her final resting place will be Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin. Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.