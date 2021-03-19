Rosalie "Terry" Anderson of Manton passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at home. She was 84.
Terry was born September 26, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan to Robert and Rosalie (Paczos) Miller and they preceded her in passing.
She graduated from Cass Tech School and later worked at Jacobson's in Dearborn and Rochester for several years. Terry and Bob built their Northern Michigan home in 1979 and moved north full time upon retirement in 1993.
Terry was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Manton as well as the Northstar Quilt Guild. She was a talented quilter and many family members have quilts she made. Terry and Bob loved to travel and visited many destinations all over the world on trips and cruises.
On October 1, 1955 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Detroit she married Robert Anderson and he survives her along with their children: Lawrence (Dawn) Anderson of Texas, Douglas Anderson of Rochester and David Anderson of Cadillac; grandsons, Erik and Ryan Anderson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Rudolph Miller.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Ruth Overdier officiating. Friends many meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Gilbert Lutheran Cemetery in Cedar Creek Township.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.