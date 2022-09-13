Rose Marie Moon of Cadillac passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 96.

Rose was born October 2, 1925 in Owosso, Michigan to Lloyd and Blanche (Gilbert) Osborn and they preceded her in death. On July 14, 1946 at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac she married William "Bill" Moon and he preceded her in death on August 1, 2014.

Mrs. Moon retired from Cadillac Area Public Schools as a bus driver after 25 years. She loved her job and loved the children on her route even more. Each child held a special place in her heart and she enjoyed looking after them.

She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and was always there to support them at their activities. Rose loved being outdoors; swimming, ice skating and roller skating. She was also a talented bowler. Rose loved animals; she had a lifelong love of horses and had many dogs over the years.

She is survived by their six children: Terry (Mary Kay) Moon, Tammy Evers, Trudy (Tony) Fuzi, Talli (Ben) Franklin all of Cadillac, Todd (Ladda) Moon of Henderson, Nevada and Trent Moon of Cadillac; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; five great- great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband Rose was preceded in death by a great grandson, Benjamin Tyler Franklin and a grandson, Benjamin Adam Franklin; four brothers, Al, Lloyd, William, Robert Osborn.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, September 23, 2022 at the South Community United Methodist Church in Cadillac with Reverend James Mort officiating. Friends may meet the family at the luncheon following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

