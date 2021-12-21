Rosemarie E. VanSickle of Cadillac formerly of Prudenville passed away Monday morning, December 20, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain surrounded by her family. She was 91. Rosemarie was born on October 7, 1930 in Ecorse, Michigan and had lived most of her life in the Prudenville area.
Rosemarie loved watching the freighters, the water, sunsets, but most of all she loved her family and her grandchildren made her world complete.
Survivors include her children: Ruth Ann (Fred) Burmeister of Harrison, Gerald (Barbara) Natschke of Ludington, Rose Klein of Cadillac, and Eric (Dawn) VanSickle of Youngsville, Louisiana; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Rosemarie was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Ann Burmeister and a son, William John VanSickle.
No services are planned at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
