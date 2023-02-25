Rosemary Alice Grandy age 85 of McBain passed away on February 23, 2023 at Whispering Pines at Lake City. She was born on April 13, 1937 to Julian and Lila (Merklinger) DeView in Cadillac. She married Leo Grandy on September 18,1994 in Edmore. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2011.

Rose and her husband had owned and operated a convenient party store and flower shop in Crystal for many years. She had worked at Lakeview Manor in Cadillac as the head of housekeeping for over 30 years. She loved making flower arrangements, raising dogs, crocheting, working in the garden and her and Leo loved to go to auction sales and collecting antiques. When she was a little girl, she was taken in and raised by Grandma Schnell.

She is survived by; children, Connie (Harold) Pollington of McBain, Debra Bushard of Marion, Cheryl (Dale) Westdorp of McBain, Jerry (Gloria) Bowers of McBain, Calvin (Deanna) Grandy of Neosho, Missouri, Tamera (Scott) McCrory of St. Louis, Missouri, and Sherry (Rick) Baker of Crystal. There are numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rose's one surviving brother is Dick DeView of Cadillac.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Bonnie Johnson, grandson's, Travis Johnson and Jason Pollington.

The family would like to thank Whispering Pines at Lake City and The Care Team Hospice out of Traverse City for the wonderful care given to Rose.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 27 at 2:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Reverend Steve Boven officiating. Burial will take place in the spring in the Riverside Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until the time of services at the funeral home on Monday. A luncheon will be held following services at the McBain Community Center. Memorial contributions may be made to The Care Team, 3600 Veterans Drive, Suite 2, Traverse City, Michigan 49684. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

