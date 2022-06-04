Rosemary (Spoelma) Jenema, age 68, of Falmouth went home to be with her Lord and Savior June 3, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Rosemary was born in Cadillac July, 16, 1953 to Roger and Betty (Kortman) Spoelma.

Rosemary graduated from Northern Michigan Christian School in 1971 and married Mark Jenema on October 7, 1971. They celebrated 50 years of marriage last year. Rosemary's focus was always on raising her family, but she also worked outside the home part-time, retiring from the bank in Falmouth after 28 years of service. Rosemary was an active member and pianist at Aetna Christian Reformed Church her entire adult life and loved her church family and ladies Bible study group.

Rosemary was a lady of many talents and gifts. She was great softball pitcher and swimmer and a fantastic baker, whose pies and cookies were sought after by many. She enjoyed music, gardening, crocheting, playing cards and games, watching sports and cheering for her children and grandchildren in all their sporting events and music performances.

Rosemary will be missed greatly by her loving family: her husband, Mark; son, Scott (Michelle) Jenema, granddaughters, Jessica and Hannah; daughter, Jill (Brian) Quist, grandsons, Spencer and Carter; son, Dan (Lora) Jenema, granddaughters, Maddison, Brooklyn and grandson, Cody; brother, Bryan (Carol) Spoelma, sister, Lynn (Jeff) Beerens and sister-in-law, Kathy Spoelma.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Roger & Betty Spoelma, brother, Paul Spoelma, father and mother-in- law, Jay and Janet Jenema and an infant son.

A time of visitation will be on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Aetna Christian Reformed Church in Falmouth with a memorial service being held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, with Rev. David Adams presiding. The family will receive visitors also on Thursday 10:00 a.m. prior to the memorial service.

Memorial tributes may be directed to Northern Michigan Christian School and the Aetna CRC Building Fund.

The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.