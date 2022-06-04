Rosemary (Spoelma) Jenema, age 68, of Falmouth went home to be with her Lord and Savior June 3, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Rosemary was born in Cadillac July, 16, 1953 to Roger and Betty (Kortman) Spoelma.
Rosemary graduated from Northern Michigan Christian School in 1971 and married Mark Jenema on October 7, 1971. They celebrated 50 years of marriage last year. Rosemary's focus was always on raising her family, but she also worked outside the home part-time, retiring from the bank in Falmouth after 28 years of service. Rosemary was an active member and pianist at Aetna Christian Reformed Church her entire adult life and loved her church family and ladies Bible study group.
Rosemary was a lady of many talents and gifts. She was great softball pitcher and swimmer and a fantastic baker, whose pies and cookies were sought after by many. She enjoyed music, gardening, crocheting, playing cards and games, watching sports and cheering for her children and grandchildren in all their sporting events and music performances.
Rosemary will be missed greatly by her loving family: her husband, Mark; son, Scott (Michelle) Jenema, granddaughters, Jessica and Hannah; daughter, Jill (Brian) Quist, grandsons, Spencer and Carter; son, Dan (Lora) Jenema, granddaughters, Maddison, Brooklyn and grandson, Cody; brother, Bryan (Carol) Spoelma, sister, Lynn (Jeff) Beerens and sister-in-law, Kathy Spoelma.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Roger & Betty Spoelma, brother, Paul Spoelma, father and mother-in- law, Jay and Janet Jenema and an infant son.
A time of visitation will be on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Aetna Christian Reformed Church in Falmouth with a memorial service being held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, with Rev. David Adams presiding. The family will receive visitors also on Thursday 10:00 a.m. prior to the memorial service.
Memorial tributes may be directed to Northern Michigan Christian School and the Aetna CRC Building Fund.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
