Rosemary "Rosie" Eva Lewis, 89, of Cadillac, MI, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Rosie was born in Cadillac on June 26, 1933, the daughter of the late Arthur and Agnes Fagerman (Wickstrom). Rosie's Cadillac roots ran deep and strong. From birth on she didn't care to travel too far or for very long and be away from the town she loved. She was a graduate of Cadillac High School and had a lot of academic achievements to be proud of. On June 27, 1953 she married Robert "Bob" Lewis. Bob and Rosie enjoyed raising a family together until he was tragically killed in a car accident in March of 1984. They had three sons, Ronald (Jane, deceased), Brian (Tammy), and Paul. While raising her family Rosie worked at the public schools as an aid and later in life worked for many years at VanDrie Home Furnishings and Counsel on Aging.
On any given weeknight Rosie could be found sitting at her dining room table beating the pants off her close friends at a game of canasta with a plate of her famous homemade cinnamon rolls out for snacking. Every Sunday she could be found sitting in her pew at the Independent Bible Church. She loved her family, her town, her friends and her church deeply.
Rosie was also preceded in death by her siblings, Gladys, Richard, Wilma, Robert, and Kenneth; her grandson Bradley; and most recently her daughter-in-law Jane.
In addition to her sons, Rosie is survived and missed by her grandchildren, Darcy, Boyd and wife Kristin, Jessica and husband Ben, Lindsay, Clark and wife Rachael, Jack and wife Mandy, Kelly and husband Kyle, and Betsy; and her great-grandchildren, Sloane, Sadie, Baker, Hazel and Eloise. Additionally, her sisters-in-law, Willa Fagerman and June Jonas; many special nieces and nephews; and her lifelong, dear friend Barb Johns.
A memorial service will be held at Independent Bible Church, 1710 Wright St, Cadillac, MI 49601 on Friday, February 17th. Visitation with the family will take place at 10am until the time of service at 11am, with Pastor Nate Walker officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to Independent Bible Church. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
