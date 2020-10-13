Rosetta H. Borgula

Rosetta Helen Borgula 87 went to be with her Lord and Saviour on October 8, 2020.
She was born in Cadillac December 25, 1932 to Clyde E Wing and Lucile I (Ripley) Wing. She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1951. She married Larry Hunt and lived in Muskegon and Ravenna, MI. Larry passed away in 1974. She married Lawrence Borgula in 1978 and they farmed the family dairy farm in Casnovia, MI until his death in 2013. They were married for 35 years. Rosetta returned to Cadillac, MI in the fall of 2013 to be near her siblings.
She married Norman T Holmes in 2016 under God but keeping her Borgula name. They were separated due to health problems with each other's families and taking responsibility for them.
Rose committed her life to the Lord at a young age and it showed in the many ways she gave to others and to charities. She enjoyed many things in her life. Being a secret Santa at Christmas time giving necessity gifts to those in need and in her younger years she loved gardening, canning and baking the best pies around. She loved crocheting making over 150 afghans for family and friends. She also donated many to fire victims and the needy. She also knitted mittens, scarfs, dishcloths, potholders, doilies, and some decorations at holiday time. She liked to entertain and cook meals for the family when they visited. Her specialty was Thanksgiving dinner. Rose's two children Lisa A (Hunt) Blanchette and Chad E Hunt cared for her full time for numerous months, with the help of Hospice of Michigan who was so caring.
Rose is survived by Norman Holmes; daughter, Lisa A (Hunt) Blanchette; son, Chad E Hunt; sisters, Shirley L (Walt) Augustat and Nancy L (Glen) Nolf; brothers, Hersel W (Mary) Wing, and Roger B (Carolyn) Wing. Rose has nine living grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands Larry Miles Hunt and Lawrence Borgula; oldest, son Patrick L Hunt; oldest daughter, Debra J (William) Burns; grandsons, Scott L Burns, Aaron S Preston; granddaughter, Brittany R Blanchette; and sister, Phyllis (Calvin) Bickel.
Rose was a member of North Chester Baptist Church while living in the Casnovia area, and also attended Harvest Bible Church in Conklin, MI. She became a member of Grace Community Bible Church of Cadillac in 2013 where there will be a memorial service for her on Wednesday, October 14 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon afterward. A visitation will be held at Throops Funeral Home in Ravenna on Saturday, 17 from 10 to noon and a graveside service following at St Catherine's Cemetery in Ravenna with Pastor Hersel Wing officiating. Condolences can be made to throopfhravenna.com and memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
