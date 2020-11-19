Rosetta Mae Stanfield of Buckley passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was 41.
Rose was born May 8, 1979 in Lansing, Michigan to Elmer Arthur and Frances Marie (Williams) Secord. She graduated from Mesick High School in 1999. Rose loved spending time outdoors. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and going for walks.
On December 18, 2018 in Traverse City she married her love of twenty years, Eric A. Stanfield, Sr. and he survives her along with their son, Eric Stanfield, Jr. of Buckley; her mother, Frances Talton of Buckley; brothers, Allan Secord of Buckley and Jeff (Carol) Secord of Lansing; a niece, Bailey and a nephew, Allan and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rose was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Secord; a brother, Darold Madden and her grandparents, Stanley and Frances Williams.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Cornell Cemetery in Wexford Township, Wexford County with Chaplain Jim Baird officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
