Ross Dwight Vanderwal, age 83 of Cadillac, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 6, 2022 at Munson Healthcare of Cadillac. He was born on May 28, 1939 to Ralph Vanderwal Sr. and Elizabeth (Dieterman) Vanderwal in Richland Township, Missaukee County. He married Karen Ann Carpenter on June 30, 1962 in Boon, Michigan.

Ross had worked for Cadillac Public Schools for 33 years as maintenance and custodial supervisor and owned H&R Block for 28 years. He loved all sports, but mainly the Detroit Tigers and U of M. He was a devoted and loving spouse, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife; Karen Vanderwal of Cadillac, two sons; Todd (Carrie Pebley) Vanderwal of Grand Rapids & Tim (Lynn) Vanderwal of Grandville, grandchildren; Andrew & Megan Vanderwal of Grand Rapids. Surviving siblings; Nordeen Craft of Kentwood, Kay Brinks of Middleville, Betty Vanzon of Gaylord, Randy Vanderwal of Hoxeyville, and Esther Dekam of Falmouth.

He was preceded in death parents; Ralph & Elizabeth Vanderwal, step-mother; Helen Vanderwal, sisters; Marcia DeVries & Lois Frederick, brothers; Ray Vanderwal & Ralph Vanderwal

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Ronald Bell officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM till time of service on Saturday. Burial will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. A luncheon will follow the funeral service at the McBain City Building. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholdefamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"