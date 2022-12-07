Ross Dwight Vanderwal, age 83 of Cadillac, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 6, 2022 at Munson Healthcare of Cadillac. He was born on May 28, 1939 to Ralph Vanderwal Sr. and Elizabeth (Dieterman) Vanderwal in Richland Township, Missaukee County. He married Karen Ann Carpenter on June 30, 1962 in Boon, Michigan.
Ross had worked for Cadillac Public Schools for 33 years as maintenance and custodial supervisor and owned H&R Block for 28 years. He loved all sports, but mainly the Detroit Tigers and U of M. He was a devoted and loving spouse, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife; Karen Vanderwal of Cadillac, two sons; Todd (Carrie Pebley) Vanderwal of Grand Rapids & Tim (Lynn) Vanderwal of Grandville, grandchildren; Andrew & Megan Vanderwal of Grand Rapids. Surviving siblings; Nordeen Craft of Kentwood, Kay Brinks of Middleville, Betty Vanzon of Gaylord, Randy Vanderwal of Hoxeyville, and Esther Dekam of Falmouth.
He was preceded in death parents; Ralph & Elizabeth Vanderwal, step-mother; Helen Vanderwal, sisters; Marcia DeVries & Lois Frederick, brothers; Ray Vanderwal & Ralph Vanderwal
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Ronald Bell officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM till time of service on Saturday. Burial will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. A luncheon will follow the funeral service at the McBain City Building. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholdefamilyfuneralhome.com
