Roxanne May Jeffers
Roxanne Jeffers-Elvenes, 44, passed away on June 13, 2023, in Fife Lake, Michigan. She was born on May 5, 1979, in Cadillac, Michigan, to Steven Jeffers and Janice Jeffers. Roxy is survived by her three children, Koda Jeffers, Joel Jeffers, and Vincent Jeffers, her partner Miles Stosio, and Miranda Brandon mother of her children, as well as her mother, Janice Jeffers, and siblings, Rebecca (Chad) Jenema, Jeremy (Brandy) Jeffers, Joshua (Squeege) Jeffers, and David (Fernanda) Jeffers, along with nieces, nephews and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Jeffers, and her grandparents, Veronica and Maynard Jeffers, Marvin and Mildred (Loeks) Jenema, and cousins Andrew Johnson and Chris Lemcool.

Roxy was patient, kind, and loving to everyone she met. Above all, she loved and adored her children. She was the owner of Jeffers Interiors as a drywall installer for over 20 years. When she wasn't working, Roxy enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, and her boyfriend, dancing, kayaking, camping, working on vehicles and motors, and spending time with her three children.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Manton Free Methodist Church with visitation at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 1:00 P.M. Karl Johnson will preside at the service, and burial will take place in the Fairview Cemetery at Manton. A luncheon will follow at the church. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com

