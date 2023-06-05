Roy David Vaughan, of Mesick, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 1, 2023. He was 37.
Roy was born on January 30, 1986 in Traverse City, Michigan to Sam and Denise (Mathews) Vaughan. He was a graduate of Mesick High School, class of 2003. Roy entered into marriage with the former Olivia Dykstra in May of 2017. Roy was an incredibly talented machinist, and just recently landed a job he's aspired for since high school. In his spare time, he enjoyed building hot rods and tinkering with cars. He loved working on different blacksmithing projects and he created his own metal forge. He enjoyed playing music on his guitar. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his family, especially his children.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Olivia Vaughan; children, Theodore Dykstra and Oliver Vaughan; parents, Sam and Denise Vaughan; brother, Keith Vaughan; grandparents, David and Marlene Mathews; and many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Lila Vaughan; and his aunt and uncle, Mary and Bob Baird.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Roy is providing the Gift of Life to others through his donation.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
