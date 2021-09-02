Roy Donald Thompson, of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home in Marion surrounded by his family. He was 90.
Roy was born on July 10, 1931 in Marion, Michigan to Carl and Mary Ellen (Cleveland) Thompson. He answered the call of duty serving in the United States Army where he performed many duties as a Corporal stationed in Germany. On January 1, 1955 he entered into marriage with the former Patsy Cooper in Marion. Roy spent his career working at Evart Products for 30 years until his time of retirement. He was proudly and actively involved in the Marion VFW where he served as a Commander for many years, attending nearly every event. He was also an active participant in the honor guard for the Marion VFW. Roy enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and even made special trips to Canada to go fishing and hunt moose. In his spare time, you could often find him out in his workshop, crafting different projects made from wood, from puzzles, to picture frames, to flag display cases, and even a truck camper he built himself. He was also an avid farmer and loved his cows. He cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family will remember Roy as a humble, kind, loyal, honest, generous and sometimes lengthy story teller, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, veteran and friend.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Patsy Thompson; sons, Richard (Wendy) Thompson of Marion, Janet (Mike) Hickey of Manistique and Gary (Barb) Thompson of Marion; foster daughter, Charlene (Bill) Dodd; grandchildren, Kevin (Cora) Thompson, Chad (Meghan) Thompson, Vanessa (Joey) Boyd, Karena Hipkins, Rick (Felicia) Miller, Jessica (Clint) Henry, Mary (Charles) Holsworth, Amy Hickey, April Hickey and Tricia (Joshua) Teare; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Thompson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Ellen Thompson; siblings, Mabel Dyer-Cliner, May Burton and Nina Britton; and baby Thompson.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Darwin Mowat officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion. Internment will take place following at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marion VFW in Roy's memory.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
