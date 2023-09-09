Roy Earl Schepers, age 76, of Evart passed away on September 5, 2023 at Medilodge of Clare. Roy was born on April 19, 1947 in Cadillac, Michigan to Earl and Henrietta (Klifman) Schepers. Roy was raised in McBain where he attended school.
In 1967, Roy met his soon to be best friend, Darla Ramer from Lake City, at a restaurant and they were married a year later on May 3, 1968. He entered into the United States Army in August (1968) and was honorably discharged after serving in the Vietnam War. Roy and Darla made their home in McBain a short time before moving to Evart in 1973 where they raised their family. They were rarely seen apart and their love for each other was obvious.
As a family they enjoyed camping and taking off to explore Michigan. His true passion in life was restoring antique tractors. It was hard for him to pass up any make or model. Roy was a press operator at Evart Products for 29 years before retiring on May 3, 2007.
Roy was a typical Dutchman- stubborn, strong willed and determined. He was open and honest, and had a big heart especially for his granddaughters. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Left to hold the memories they have close to their hearts are: his wife of 55 years, Darla of Evart; sons, Jamie of Lake City and Jeffery (Sharon Ehle) of Evart; three grandchildren, Jamie A. Schepers, Jordan and (Gretchen) Schepers, both of NC, Jessica (Lance) Holder of Lake; seven great grandchildren, Aaric, Austin, Jaxon, Lillian, Lincoln, Loryn and Galaxy; brothers, Bruce Schepers of NM, Steve (Charlotte) Schepers of TN and Ed (Kim) Schepers of Cadillac; sisters, Rita (Val) Border of Farwell, Betty (Larry) Doll of Hudsonville and Bonnie (Doug) Watson of Cadillac; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Earl and Henrietta Schepers; sister in law, Linda Schepers and son, Jason Irwin Schepers.
Cremation has taken place through the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Per Roy's wishes, there are no services planned at this time. Please reach out to the family in person or by leaving a message on the online registry at coreyfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Roy's name can be made to the charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.