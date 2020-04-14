LAKE CITY — Roy J. Fleming, age 71, of Lake City passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home.
Roy was born November 6, 1948 in Pontiac to Walter and Thelma (Brady) Fleming. He married Nancy Schade on July 29, 2018. Roy graduated from Waterford Kettering High School in Waterford in 1966 and also from Lawrence Institute of Technology in Detroit.
He was employed for 24 years, as an engineer with Consumers Power in Pontiac before retiring. He was a member of the Flannel Shirt Gang of the St. Andrews Church in Waterford and the Crank Benders Car Club in Lake City.
Roy was diagnosed at age 12 with Type 1 juvenile diabetes. He spent the next 59 years battling this devastating disease, along with diabetic retinopathy, and renal failure all complications of diabetes. In 1994, he received a donor kidney from his sister Jean. That special gift of life functioned successfully for the next 26 years. Recently, the kidney failed and he lost this long battle.
Roy is survived by his wife Nancy and three sons: Ronald (Renae) Fox of Lapeer, Bill (Sherry) Kammerer of Oxford and Larry (Melissa) Kammerer of Attica, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother: Mark (Becky) Fleming of Meadville, PA and two sisters: Gail Fleming of Waterford and Jean (Mark) Beaudoin of Trout Lake and nieces and nephews Amy, Mark, Erin, Megan, Jade and Joshua.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents and a niece Bridget Fleming.
He will be remembered for his kindness, his gentleness, his laugh, sense of humor and love of cars and music from the '50s and '60s. Roy had a lifelong passion for cars, especially his 1990 Purple Prowler. He spent many years helping with his brother-in-law's race team in Kinross.
He will be sadly missed by anyone who was fortunate to have known him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation or the Missaukee County Humane Society
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
