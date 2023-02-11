Roy Leon Wheeler, of Mesick, passed away peacefully at Samaritas Senior Living facility in Cadillac on Monday, February 6, 2023, surrounded by family members.
He was the son of the late Leon and Orpha (Roth) Wheeler and was born November 30, 1927, in Highland Park, Michigan.
He was united in marriage to Lois Linderleaf on January 22, 1949. They had two children, Leon (Carmen) Wheeler of Venice, Florida, and Pamela (Gary) Murphy of Pinconning, Michigan, and a foster son, Gregory (Sharon) Girard of Mesick. Lois preceded him in death on May 4, 1973. On October 8, l977, Roy married Norma (Bowling) Beckelic, who preceded him in death on January 15, 2021.
Roy served in the US Army and was employed with Ideal Dairy for 25 years and later with Hahnenberg Moving and Storage until his retirement. After retirement, Roy and Norma enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the country, including spending many winters in Florida. He loved family visits and holiday events. His philosophy about life was "a beer a day, keeps the doctor away!" He had a sweet tooth for gingersnap cookies. Roy stayed healthy by caring for his cat that came and went out several times a day. Roy would be happy to know that his cat was adopted by a family member and is doing well.
Roy is survived by children, Leon and Pamela, and Gregory Girard; Judy Bulock, Geraldine Corder, Rosie Beckelic, Paul (Trina) Beckelic, Daniel (Nancy) Beckelic, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Thelma (Richard) Machnik, and Helen (Robert) Keuper; stepsons, Terry Beckelic, step-son-in-law, Gerald Corder; step-grandson, Tyrus Bulock; step-granddaughter, Kathy Beckelic; step-grandson-in-law, Adam Hagstrom.
No funeral service is planned at this time. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit Roy's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
