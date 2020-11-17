Roy Tacoma age 83, was called home to be with his Lord and Saviour on November 15, 2020 at his home.
Roy was born September 6, 1937 in Falmouth to Andrew and Nellie (Koster) Tacoma.
Roy was a graduate of NMCS, Class of 1955. Early in life Roy chose to be a farmer so he could work in and enjoy God's creation and be a faithful steward of that creation. He often told of a sermon he heard when he was young of a young man who thought the initials P.C. meant "preach Christ", when really the Lord was telling him to P.C. "plant corn". This too is a noble calling.
The last seven years of his life Roy had many health problems, including rare autoimmune disease, cancer surgeries at U of M and many kinds of cancer treatments. Roy would always testify of God's faithfulness.
Roy married a beautiful girl from Lake City, Marilyn Talsma on January 6, 1961 and they were blessed with 59 years together, two months short of celebrating a 60th wedding anniversary.
Roy was a member for many years of the Aetna Christian Reformed Church in Falmouth until 2015 when he transferred his membership to the Prosper Christian Reformed Church in Falmouth. Roy served his church over the years as an elder, deacon, Sunday School teacher and young people's leader. He volunteered as a mentor for a time with the Missaukee County Probate Court.
Roy loved to sing and in the years of sickness, when unable to attend church, a great comfort to him was recalling the many songs he had learned when he was young.
Roy enjoyed gardening, growing roses, was a hobby bee-keeper, successfully grafted an apple tree, enjoyed deer hunting, photography, traveling and for years recorded the high and low temperature on his infamous barn calendars.
He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn and their three children; daughter Deborah Ann and her two sons, Jordan and Stefanie Holmes and Kevin and Yuki Holmes and their children, Kade and Iyla; son, Dave and his wife Ruth and their sons, Andrew and Christina, Reuben and Jessica and their children Aubrey, Karley and Nellie Marie and Wesley Roy and fiancé Kasie and her son Konner; son, Rick and his wife Kris and their children, Logan Tacoma, Landen and Christine Tacoma and Lexie Vandewater and her daughter Charlotte Kay.
Surviving siblings are William and Ruth Tacoma, Ted and Mary Woltjer, David and Ruth Pruis and Ken and Cathy Tacoma and a sister in law, Becki Talsma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Nellie Tacoma, parents in law, Jerald and Ann Talsma, brother and sister in law, Allen and Carolyn Tacoma and brother in law, Robert Talsma.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Dirk Koetje officiating with visitation beginning one hour prior to services.
Burial will be in the Falmouth Cemetery.
Memorials tributes may be directed to the Prosper Christian Reformed Church building fund or Munson Hospice .
Special thanks to Munson Hospice caregivers Emily and Angie.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhome.com
