Rozella Doreen Sprague, of Fife Lake passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 83.

She was born on October 5, 1937, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Henry Bernie Williams and Marie Ellen Snow. Rozella was raised by her mother and step-father Thomas Russell. Rozella worked numerous years with Kysor Industrial Corporation. She will be remembered for her kind, caring, loving, and the impression she would leave on everyone she knew; she also had amazing cookies.

Rozella is survived by her loving family; her son, Kevin (Jackie) Sprague of Fife Lake; her former husband, Robert "Bob" Sprague of Fife Lake; one sister, Cleta Sprague; numerous grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Terry Williams; daughter-in-law, Tina Williams; her brothers, Ray Hillard and Bernie Williams; and a sister, Sharon Simmons.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and private family memorial services will be held at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Emma Neff. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

