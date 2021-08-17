Rubedene (Longstreet) Hill went to her heavenly home on August 15, 2021. She was 96.
She was born June 7, 1925 to Harry and Ruth Longstreet in Adrian, Michigan. The family then moved to Manton and she graduated from the Manton High School. Rubedene was the fourth of eleven children. Rubedene married Robert Hill from Cadillac in Angola, Indiana.
Due to the passing of her father at a young age, Rubedene learned the value of hard work helping her mother raise the large family. One of her favorite jobs was being the Matron at the jail while her husband was the Wexford County Sheriff. She loved cooking for the inmates and even received several letters from inmates praising her cooking skills. She was a talented seamstress, making clothes for family and friends while working for Singer Sewing. She also gave sewing lessons to several customers.
Rubedene' s grandchildren meant the world to her; she loved holidays when everyone could get together and have large family meals which always included the mess from the homemade noodles made by her husband, Bob.
Rubedene was very involved in several local clubs such as Rebekah's, Ladies of the Moose and Wives of the National Guard. She was always ready to help and lend a hand with any project. She volunteered at the hospital for years and worked the local blood drives. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir.
Rubedene is survived by her daughters, Janice (Darwin) Booher and Robin (Chuck) Keysor; grandchildren: Kimberly (RJ) Booher-Hammer, Chad (Amy) Booher, Jason Booher, Meko Olman, Casey (Charlene) Keysor, and Kylee (Chris) Pulver; great- grandchildren, Logan and Madison Hammer, Andrew, Christian and Jacob Booher, Aidan Olman and Callie, Caden, Clay and Caleb Keysor; brother-in- law, Richard Hill of Florida; sister-in-law, Arlene Codden of Traverse City and sister-in-law, Vera Maes of Flint.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Harry Longstreet; husband, Robert Hill; a daughter, Rachelle; brothers: George, Earl, Junior, Paul, Glen, Hal, Hugh; sisters: Maxine, Marjorie and baby sister, Rosemarie.
Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Fairview Cemetery in Manton. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
