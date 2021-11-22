Ruby Gwendolyn (Wooten) Keehn, lifelong Marion resident, passed away on November 20, 2021, at Autumnwood of McBain, surrounded by her family. She was 99 years old.
Ruby was born on May 28, 1922 to Jesse and Imogene (Fry) Wooten, in Marion Michigan. Ruby attended Watson and Sessions schools, both one room school houses, before transferring to Marion Public Schools for high school. She graduated in 1940. She often told the stories of the schoolhouses and fond memories of a much simpler time.
Ruby met the love of her life, Robert Orville Keehn, at the Trout Fishermans Ball at the Corwin Building in Marion in 1939. It was love at first sight, and they married on September 9, 1940, spending 43 years together before his passing in 1984.
Ruby loved life, and loved making others laugh. She always had a funny story or her new favorite joke to tell others. There was nothing she couldn't do, she could sew, knit, mend or fix anything that she touched. She loved crafts, loved to paint, and shared that love with her family. She was a farm girl at heart, born and raised on her parents farm, before buying the land next door from her father, and starting a farm with her husband, Orville. She was always ready to lend a hand, rather it be bailing hay, milking cows, picking rocks, or cooking a meal. Ruby was a perfect example of a hard working country woman.
Ruby spent her working years at Marion High School as a cook, along with running the family farm with Orville. Ruby and Orville were also foster parents to numerous children who needed a safe and loving home. Ruby's heart and giving nature was endless. She was always the first to help someone. She had a way of brightening the day of everyone she came across. Ruby loved to sew, and could often be found in her sewing room, making dolls and clothes to donate to someone who needed them more than she did. She loved to make others smile, and she loved to give. She was a lifelong member of The Ever Ready Club, a member of the Marion Area Historical Society,
a member of the Menin Arts Club, and countless others.
In her retired years, Ruby could be found tending to her beautiful flower gardens, feeding every type of bird and animal that she could think of, but especially the deer behind her home. She loved to sit outside and watch the animals. Ruby loved to travel, and had made it to 48 of the 50 states. She collected collectible spoons from every state, city, and landmark that she visited.
Ruby is survived by her son; Jack (Barb) Keehn of Marion, Grandchildren; Tonya Keehn of Marion, and Levi (Kayla) Keehn of Manton; great-grandchildren; Colton Hammar, Kiah Hammar, Kennedy Keehn and Jackson Keehn. Neices; Sherry (Dick) Krchmar, Star Wooten-Ryan, Mona Dale Marier, and nephew; Terry (Wendy) Wooten, and countless friends.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Orville Keehn, son; Benny Keehn, son; Johnny Keehn, her parents, brother; Dale Wooton, very special friend; Ines Brocht, and her dog of 16 years, Buddy.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, November 24th 2021, at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-2pm. Graveside services will be held directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.
Ruby's family would like to thank all of the staff at Autumnwood of McBain for their extraordinary care. Ruby made many friends during her time there, and loved to give them a laugh whenever she could.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Activities Department at Autumnwood of McBain. The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
