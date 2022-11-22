Rudolph Gregory "Greg" Holmquist of Cadillac passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 84.
Greg was born June 4, 1938 in Cadillac and graduated from Cadillac High School in 1956. From there he entered the Michigan State Police Academy. Greg was drafted and served in the United States Army. After discharge from the Army Greg served in the Michigan State Police Department for 26 years; holding various positions from trooper to retiring as Detective Lieutenant in the Fire Marshal Division. Greg was a hard worker; after retirement he worked in real estate, as an inspector for an insurance company, drove school bus for 11 years and had a carpet cleaning business. He was known for his love of antiques and working as a flea market, garage sale vendor.
He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Cadillac and always very active in church. Greg served as deacon, Sunday school leader and bus driver, AWANA game director, youth director and many other capacities. He loved to invite people to church and would want people to know Jesus so they could be invited to his new home in Heaven too.
On April 7, 1962 at the First Methodist Church in Cadillac he married Shirley Springberg and she survives him along with their daughters, Laura Gunter (Michael Thompson) of Traverse City, Sue Conerly of Cadillac; grandsons, Victor Hubbard (Savannah) of Wyoming, Michigan, Bradley Hubbard (Claire) of Baltimore, Maryland; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Jace, Lexie and Vivian; brothers, Gary Holmquist of Cadillac and Dan (Dee) Holmquist of Ovid and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph Holmquist and Ruth (Baker) Holmquist; grandson, Nicholas Gunter; brother, Don Holmquist and a son-in-law, Joe Conerly.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.