Rudolph Joseph Nemeth of Tustin passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 92.

Rudy was born May 31, 1928 in Cadillac to Joseph and Mary (Fuzi) Nemeth and they preceded him in death. On May 17, 1952 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac he married Rosebelle M. Fenton and she preceded him in death on January 14, 1991.

As a young boy Rudy attended Berry Lake School. One of his first jobs was as an ice harvester for Huckleberry and Watson. He later worked for Chris- Craft before moving to Garn's Glass where Rudy worked as a glazer. Rudy retired from City Glass in Cadillac. Rudy also served in the Army National Guard.

Even during his working years Rudy ran a dairy and later beef farm. He was always active and loved being outdoors, cutting wood and working on his property. Rudy was an avid hunter; he loved hunting whitetail deer and rabbits with his beagles. His family was his greatest joy and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and was always asking about them. Rudy was a very humble and kind man. You fell in love with him the minute you met him. He was always willing to help a friend or stranger in need. Rudy was truly a great man that many aspired to be like. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his children, Joseph R. (Michele) Nemeth and Bridget (Steven) Nemeth Spencer all of Tustin; grandchildren: Jeremiah (Jackie) Nemeth of Cameron, North Carolina, Courtney Erickson of Fort Collins, Colorado and Stephanie (Peter) Shankland of Wolverine, Michigan; great-grandchildren: Austin and Avery Nemeth and Dylan Shankland and a sister, Helen "Honey" Rogers of Cadillac.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Rogers.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.