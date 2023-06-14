Russell Brandt, age 88, died at his Interlochen home on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Russell was born in 1934, the son of Hans Peter and Alice Brandt. A graduate of Creston High School in Grand Rapids, he went on to earn a master's degree from Alma college and studied at Dubuque Seminary, being ordained a Pastor with the Presbyterian Church USA. As an Airforce Veteran, he served as a B-25 and B-36 Mechanic and obtained his Pilot license becoming an instructor flying B-25's out of Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, TX, rising to the rank of Captain. Russell's life was centered on his faith, and he was an educator at heart. He was kind and soft-spoken, loving the church and its people and creating a foundation upon which a thriving church could be built. Through the years, Russell was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in the churches in Beaver Creek, MN., Luverne, MN., McGregor, IA., Wyoming, MI, Cadillac, MI and Pontiac, MI. and served as the moderator of Lake MI Presbytery and Synod of the Covenant. Russell enjoyed staying active whether he was fishing, boating, golfing, swimming, water or downhill skiing, or finding quiet time for reading. He was a devoted family man who cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed the company of his friends and a good laugh. Russell was a curious person; one area of interest was Theology; he was always trying to learn something new. He is survived by his wife Gail; children Al (Maureen) Brandt, Michael (Lori) Brandt, Laura Brandt, Brian Walsworth and Nancy (Joel Purkiss) Walsworth-Purkiss; grandchildren Justin (Ashley) Brandt, Zach (Britney) Brandt, Sam Brandt, Keely Brandt, Jesse Brandt, and Ben and Maya Walsworth-Purkiss; great grandchildren Colton Brandt, Stella Brandt, Luna Brandt, Rayleeana Hayward-Brandt; and first wife Mary (VandenBosch) Randles. Cremation has taken place. A memorial will be 10:30 am Saturday June 24, at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Beulah with visitation at the church begins at 9:30 am. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.
