Russell (Rusty) Franklin Letts, age 60, of Lake City passed away September 30, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain after a brave battle with cancer.
Rusty was born November 30, 1960 in Rolla, Missouri to Samuel and Loris (Snyder) Letts.
Rusty proudly served in the US Navy following high school. His greatest skill was carpentry. He attended classes in building trades during high school and that proved to be a lifelong career for him. His business name was Rusty's Nail Construction and he traveled the United States building Hooters restaurants. When that was too much road time, he went to work for MAM Contracting in Traverse City, restoring the old state hospital.
Rusty is survived by his children, Cody Letts of Cadillac, Devin Letts of Lake City and Kayla (Ivan) Jones of Indiana and his three grandchildren: Kalea, Isaak and Navea. He is also survived by siblings, Sheryl (Dean) Root of Manton, Tim Letts of Ionia and Tammy Howell of Texas as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Letts, Loris Letts and Roberta Letts, as well as his brother Samuel Letts.
In accordance with his wishes, a graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Lake City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for final expenses.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home is serving the family. Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
