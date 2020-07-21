MCBAIN — Russell Harold Westdorp, 82, a lifetime resident of McBain made his final journey on July 18, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
Russ was born April 25, 1938 to Ralph and Helen (Hoffman) of McBain. He married the love of his life Connie (Riedel) on July 28, 1961. Russ attended the Lake City Presbyterian Church and worked in road construction for over 40 years. After retiring from road construction, Russ worked for Don Hower Auctioneers. He enjoyed farming, gardening, woodworking, and spending time with his family and friends.
Russ will live forever in the hearts of his children, Carolyn (Kevin) Westdorp of Lake City, Russell (Linda) Westdorp of McBain and Roma (Mike) Granger of Manton; grandchildren, Jessica, John, Sarah, Clayton and Mikyla; great-grandchildren, Kooper, Kinsley, Brooklyn, Braelyn, and LD; three step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild; siblings, Loretta (Lee) VanderVlucht, Gladys (Don) Blue, Gordon (Nancy) Westdorp, Calvin Westdorp, Don Westdorp, and Dale (Cheryl) Westdorp; and sister-in-law Cora (Jeff) Theisen. Greeting him in heaven will be his wife, Connie; parents; parents-in-law; sister, Virginia; brother, Harley; and several sisters and brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., please take others into consideration and wear a face mask if possible. A private burial graveside service will be held for family with Rev. Jan Jasperse officiating. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
