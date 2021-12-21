Russell Scott Porteous

Russell Porteous, age 52 of Wayland, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 13, 2021.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 28 years, Tami Porteous; children Russell "RJ" Porteous Jr., Erin (David Zinnbauer) Porteous, Travis Porteous; granddaughter, Brooklyn Zinnbauer; parents Richard and Doreen Porteous; sister, Kim (Jim) Bump; brothers Dick (Vicki) Porteous, Mark Porteous; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Russ or "Mr. P" as many students knew him, was beloved by many in the Wayland community. He was a bus driver for seven years at Wayland Union Schools and was known to make his bus a safe and comfortable environment. He would always put a smile on each student's face as they began their day with his warm welcome. He recently moved from being a bus driver to working in maintenance for the school system and received several comments about how he will be missed by both parents, students, and staff alike. In 2020, he received the "Outstanding People for Education" Award for his ability to make each student feel special and treated with respect. Prior to his service to the Wayland School District, he was a "jack of all trades" and worked installing garage doors and apartment maintenance.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Wayland Union Fine Arts Center - Grand Hall, 870 E. Superior St., Wayland, MI 49348. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Wayland Union Fine Arts Center - Grand Hall with visitation one hour prior to the service. In memory of Russ and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The WUS Athletic Boosters. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.kubiakcookwayland.com.
