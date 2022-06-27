Ruth Ann Powell, of Manton, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at her home with family by her side.
Ruth was born on December 18, 1936 in Cadillac to Robert Eldred and Myrtie Rosalyn (Sprague) Muche. She was a bright student and was allowed to skip the fourth grade and go straight into the fifth. That is where she met and started dating Melvin Alan Powell. They entered into marriage on June 5, 1954 at the Manton United Methodist Church. While in high school, Ruth was a waitress at the Northern Restaurant while also staying active in school. She was a cheerleader, Class Secretary, in the Glee Club, served on Student Council, selected the Homecoming Queen, and was Valedictorian of her class. After graduating, Ruth went on to work as a secretary for LJ Deming Auto Sales, a billing processor for Consumers Energy, and as a secretary/bookkeeper for many years with Wilcox and Associates. She also supported several family-related businesses over the years, including the Manton Recreation Center, Manton Mini Mart, Ranger Video and Emerald Vale Golf Course. Ruth was actively involved in the Manton United Methodist Church, as she served as the organist/pianist for several decades, held offices as Treasurer, Church Council Secretary, Music Committee Chairman, and Finance Chair, and was a member of the Vocal Choir, Handbell Choir, Ladies Praise, Memorial Committee, UMW, and various other committees and programs. She was honored to be selected as Laity Honoree in 1999. Some of her other leisure activities included participation in a bowling league, working with ceramics, cross stitching, scrapbooking, antiquing, collecting, watching NASCAR, and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She cherished the time spent with her family and enjoyed helping them with "fixer-upper" projects around their homes and at her family cabin in Fife Lake. Ruth was a loyal attender and supporter of all her children's and grandchildren's events and was their constant source of encouragement. She will fondly be remembered as a kind and thoughtful person who always selflessly put others first and who, above all, loved her church and her family.
Ruth is lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 68 years, Melvin Powell; children, Karen (Bob) Dorie, favorite daughter Sue Powell, David (Sam) Powell, and Cheryl Pipoly (Edward Hess); grandchildren, Jodie Person, Michael (Courtney) Powell, Matthew Powell (Ashley Nivison), Rachel (Ben) Watson, Megan (Jon) Heit, and Noelle (Raymond) Wallace; great-grandchildren, Tyler Person, Morgan Person, Rhylee Heit, Emersyn Watson, Margaret Wallace and; brother, John (Rosanne) Muche; brother-in-law, Don Crouse; several in-laws; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Muche; mother, Myrtie (Charles) Muche-Anspaugh; son-in-law, David Pipoly; granddaughter, Christa Rosalynne Pipoly; grandson-in-law, Chad Person; siblings, Mary (Neal) Bennett, Lois Crouse, James Muche and an infant sibling.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Manton United Methodist Church. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Manton United Methodist Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
