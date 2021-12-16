Mrs. Ruth Anne Van Natter, 78, of Hazel, KY. Previously from Cadillac. Passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care in Paducah, KY. After a very long, rare brain disorder.
Mom was best known for her employment at Stephan's Drug Store cosmetics counter. She was described as the "Lady that is ALWAYS smiling!" She still always smiled with all she went through until the end.
Her daughter Cindy and her husband Steve took AMAZING care of Mom through many years!
Ruth was born July 2, 1943, to the late Robert Roy and Philemine DuFresne. She was preceded in death by her husband Rex Van Natter in addition to her parents.
Those she leaves behind include her daughter Cindy Burton (Steve) of Hazel, KY; son Rex Van Natter II of Belton, SC; daughter Carrie Van Natter (Andy Van Alst) of Cadillac along with her grandchildren; Derek Dore (Ashley) and their children; Raelie Barry, Silas Barry and Tayden Dore; Dustin Dore (Brindi Horton) and Nicholas Dore (Mariah Gamble); brother Ernie Roy (Lilllian); Diane Kell (Mike); Jo Jo Mazenauer (Pete); Mickey Harvell (Barry); and Phil Phil Harlow (Dennis). Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She has been cremated and no service is planned at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time this summer.
