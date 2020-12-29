Ruth Elizabeth (Truesdale) McKinley, 84, of Cadillac, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 27th, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aida and Ernest Truesdale; her brothers, Stanley Herring, Eugene Redmond, Robert Truesdale; her sisters, Edna (William) Stockwell, and Anna Mae Bennett. Ruth was born on January 15th, 1935, and raised near Manton, Michigan, but spent all her married years between Cadillac and the family cabin in Kingsley, Michigan. She was always up for an adventure, willing to help tackle the hard jobs, and she had a great fear of missing out on all the fun. She received her GED, taught herself to type, and took some community education classes to help her move up in her career. Before she became too sick, she and her husband Bill spent a lot of time outdoors, walking, cross-country skiing, and riding bikes. She was a great support, gave great advice, and prayed daily for her family and friends.
Ruth retired from Mercy Hospital after being a faithful employee for over 25 years. In her free time, she loved spending time with family, reading, sewing and crocheting, ultimately making many special gifts for her children, grandchildren, and friends. A strong woman of faith, Ruth was an active member of Independent Bible Church, until her health limited her involvement.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 66 years, Billy; her children, Lois (John) Gilbert, Mark (Laurie) McKinley, Carol (Kurt) Waltman, and Karen (Brian) Ruth; her grandchildren; Sarah (Jeff) Thomas, Eric (Candace) Gilbert, Dan (Christina) McKinley, Kelly (Tonya) McKinley, Chelsie (Clif) Hartsock, Megan (Quentin) Holtrop, Madison Waltman, Andrew Waltman, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Trefil, and Nicole (Joey) Symonds; her 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Barbara and Jean; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Private family funeral services will take place at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac, with committal services to be held in the spring at Liberty Township Cemetery in Manton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Samaritas Senior Living with "Activities" noted in the memo line, or Munson Cadillac Hospice. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
