Ruth Ellen Cross
Ruth Ellen (O'Hara) Cross, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Cross was 78. Ruth was born in Detroit, MI on December 5, 1943 to James and Ruth O'Hara. Ruth grew up in East Detroit with her parents and sister. She graduated from East Detroit High School. In 1968 she met her lifelong best friend, John Thomas Cross. John and Ruth were married on January 3, 1969, in Macomb County Michigan where they started their family. In 1981 Ruth and John moved to LeRoy Michigan where they made their home and raised their family.

Ruth was a member of the Baldwin Church of Christ. Ruth was a homemaker and usually could be found tending to her flowers, playing cards/games, doing word search puzzles, she was a bargain shopper could find deals anywhere and especially loved going to garage sales. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Ruth loved watching her grandkids and spending time with them. She was everyone's caretaker and she always put others first before herself. Ruth never met a stranger in her life; she made everyone feel welcome and could strike up a conversation with anyone that crossed her path.

Left to carry on her memory are: her beloved husband of 53 years, John; her children, Sheri (Steve) Truman of Canton, MI, Mark (Liz) Cross of Marysville, MI, Susan Jackson of Jacksonville, NC, Todd (Laurie) Cross of Cadillac, MI, Eckle (Justin) Halladay of LeRoy, MI and Jamie (Randy) Loop of Vermontville, MI; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and several extended family members and close friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruth O'Hara; her sister Alice Hendershot and brother in law Richard Hendershot.

Funeral services will take place at 12:00 P.M. Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City with Pastor Willie Taylor, preacher of the Baldwin Church of Christ, will be officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 A.M. A luncheon will follow at Lincoln Township Hall, 9 Mile Rd, Reed City, MI.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation/Parkinson's, michaeljfox.org in memory of Ruth Cross.

