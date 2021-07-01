Ruth I. Heykoop, of Harrietta MI, and formerly Muskegon, MI, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Sunnyside Senior Living. She was 98.
She was born on November 9, 1922, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Paul and Anna (Rykala) Bialik.
Ruth is preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Heykoop. She is survived by nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
