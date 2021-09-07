Ruth Irene Austin of Cadillac passed away early Monday morning, September 6, 2021 at her home. She was 76. Ruth was born on January 18, 1945 in Fremont to John & Henrietta (Hooker) Boes and they preceded her in death.
While living in the Cadillac area Ruth worked at the Cadillac State Bank, was a Foster Parent, and did baby sitting in her home. She and her husband moved to many locations due to Dick's employment with Howard Johnson's including: Princeton, IL, Kalamazoo, MI, South Bend, IN, Portage, MI, Colorado Springs, Colorado where they lived for 7 years and then to Denver, Colorado. They then had an opportunity to own and operate their business and that move took them to Burlington, Colorado. After the sale of the business in 2000 they returned to Cadillac.
Ruth was a raised in the Christian Reformed Church and was a member of a church in the various locations they lived until her health declined. She enjoyed knitting and sewing.
On July 7, 1967 in Cadillac she married Richard James "Dick" Austin and he survives her along with 2 children: Heather Lynn Bawden and her husband Douglas James Bawden 1SG Ret. of Algona, Iowa and James Bonner Austin, II of Manton; 2 grandchildren: Sammonte Shawn Bawden and Ethan James Austin; siblings: Jim (Judy) Meekhof and Lois Martin; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her step-father, Myne G. Meekhof, Ruth was preceded in death by siblings: Don (Hermina) Boes, Harriet (Edward) Foster, and Doris Boes; step siblings: George (Clarice) Meekhof, Gerrit (Kay) Meekhof, Frieda (Joe) Nederhoed, Bert (Nell) Meekhof, Jeanette (Robert) Podbilski and Hermina (Joseph) VanderHoef.
Visitation will be Friday, September 10, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
