CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Ruth Jeffers, resident of Manton and Casa Grande, Arizona, passed away on Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 at her residence in Arizona with family by her size. She was 83.
Ruth was born July 24, 1936 to parents, Neil and Annie (Johnson) Chaffee. In 1954 she entered into marriage with the love of his life, Jack Duane Jeffers in Cadillac. Throughout her career she worked several jobs at Mitchell- Bentley, the local dress factory, Chris Craft and Wesco. Ruth worked along side her husband, Jack, during their retirement running the Lake Billings campground for 14 years, which they were very passionate about.
She was a life-member of Cadillac Motorcycle Club with her husband and thoroughly enjoyed every opportunity to ride. Ruth could often be found crocheting and sewing. However, Ruth’s true passion was for her family and grandchildren, there was no greater joy than creating the endless memories around the campfires, starlight, and lakeside while camping.
Ruth is survived by her children, Pam (William) Munson of Cadillac, Penny (Rick) Williams of California, Ella Jeffers of Colorado, Neil (Zona) Jeffers of Arizona; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Caroline Hurlburt, Nellie Chaffee and Jerry (Joyce) Chaffee; brother-in-law, Jerry (Polly) Jeffers; sisters-in-law, Wuanette DeRosha, Kathleen Riplow and Patricia Emery; and lots of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jack Jeffers; her parents, Neil and Annie Chaffee; her in-law’s, Milo and Bessie Jeffers; and eight brother and sister-in-law’s.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place, and a memorial gathering will occur next year alongside the lake. A service announcement will appear closer to the time of services. Her urn will be laid to rest next to her husband and family at Greenwood Township Cemetery in Manton at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jeffers family, in care of her daughter, Pam Munson.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
