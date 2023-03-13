Ruth Joy Peek of Manton passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 97.
Ruth was born January 22, 1926 in Manton to Claus A. and Mildred H. (Foster) Nyquist and they preceded her in death. On October 14, 1945 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gilbert she married Palmer D. Peek and he preceded her in death on November 8, 2008. They were married 63 years.
She attended Manton schools, graduating in 1943. After gradation Ruth attended Central Michigan University for a short time. The couple lived in Grand Rapids for 32 years before moving to Meauwataka after Palmer retired in 1984. Ruth was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church from birth until 1947. Over the years her church membership transferred from area to area depending on where the couple lived, eventually moving back to Trinity in 1984.
Ruth is survived by two nephews and several cousins.
Her family would like to thank Jim and Irene Leggett for their many years of love and care.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gilbert with Reverend Richard Anderson officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Gilbert Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
