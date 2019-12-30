MOORESTOWN — Ruth Louise (LaVasseur) Powers, age 82 of Moorestown passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home.
A memorial service for Ruth will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Moorestown Stittsville United Methodist Church with Rev. Hyun Jun Cho officiating.
A time of visitation will precede the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Moorestown Stittsville United Methodist Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
