REED CITY — Ruth M. Ford, of Reed City, passed away suddenly Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor near Marion. She was 98.
Mrs. Ford was born January 6, 1922 in Grand Rapids to Rev. A.W. Eastman and Blanche (Bassett) Eastman. She graduated from Bay City High School in 1940. Ruth married Lamont (Montie) Ford on June 28, 1942 and he preceded her in death on December 26, 2003. Being the daughter of a minister, she did a lot of moving to different places but spent most of her adult years in the Reed City area. Ruth had played the organ at McDowell Funeral Home in Reed City for over 50 years. She was a longtime member of the Reed City Church of the Nazarene and had served as church organist over 50 years. Mrs. Ford was an avid reader, loved doing crossword puzzles, and enjoyed watching the Food Channel and Game Show Channel on TV.
Ruth is survived by three children, Rhea (Joe) Perrin of Indiana, Monica (Ted) Lehnen of Reed City, Roger (Geri) Ford of Reed City; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. A.W. and Blanche Eastman; her husband, Montie; her daughter, Janis; her son, Ron; two sisters, Faythe and Rhea; and two brothers, James and John.
Funeral services honoring the life of Ruth Miriam Ford are 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at the Reed City Church of the Nazarene, with Pastors Chris DeMott and Robert King officiating, with visitation at 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Mrs. Ford will be interred next to her husband in Woodland Cemetery, Reed City, Michigan.
