Ruth Mae Lutke, of Marion, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Curry

House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 94.

She was born on July 17, 1927 to Henry and Johanna (Winkel) Dick at the family farm in Clam Union

Township in Missaukee County.

Ruth married Harvey Lutke on February 4, 1949 at Prosper Chapel.

Ruth was a member of Vogel Center CRC, Ladies Aid, Friends Ministry in Lake City, Crusaders (Bible

Study), and the Senior Citizens Group at the Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting, baking,

tours and bus trips. She also enjoyed watching kids and grandkids ball games.

Ruth is survived by her children, Terry (Sandy) Lutke of McBain, Ken (Toni) Lutke of Hudsonville, Bruce

(Nancy) Lutke of Zeeland, and Karen (Mark) DeZeeuw of Falmouth; 17 grandchildren, Amy (Ben) Jacobs,

Tom (Sarah) and Kevin Lutke, Troy, Anna (Ryan) Knoper and Hope Lutke, Chrissy, Bryce (Ali) and Bryan

(Kiera) Lutke, Eric (Gabby) and Amanda DeZeeuw, and 6 great grandchildren, and in-laws, Karlene Dick,

Duane and Carolyn Dick, all of Falmouth.

She was preceded in death by husband Harvey Lutke, sister Bernice Ebels, brother Carl Dick,

brother-in-laws Harold Ebels, Mike Boven, and Don Schepers, sister in laws Helen Boven and Ruth

Schepers, daughter in law Sharon Lutke, her parents Johanna and Henry Dick and father in law and

mother-in-law Tom and Jennie Lutke.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 26 at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed

Church with Rev. Adam Barton officiating, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be on Monday at the

church from 5-7 PM and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Burial will take place in the Vogel Center

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Northern Michigan Christian

School or Vogel Center CRC. The family would like to express a special thank you to those who cared for

Ruth at the Curry House. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.

Thoughts and prayers may be expressed online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

