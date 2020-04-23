TUSTIN — Ruth Marie Reed, of Tustin, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 87.
Ruth was born on May 18, 1932 in Osceola County to Ora D. and Ora M. (Graham) Laycock. On December 18, 1958 in Norfolk, Virginia she married Kenneth E. Reed and he preceded her in death on August 18, 1995.
Ruth had lived all her life in the Tustin, Marion, Cadillac area and was a faithful member of the Chapel Hill Church in Marion. She enjoyed watching movies, playing video games, bingo, Yahtzee, crocheting, country music, and most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Thelma Coursey of Ohio, Patrick (Janet) Evans of Florida, Kathy (Marvin) Heuker of Marion, and John Reed (Danielle Miller) of Merritt; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband Ruth was preceded in death by her five brothers, Art, Ralph, Ivan, Floyd, and George Laycock.
Memorial services will be at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac at a later date with Pastor Steve Boven officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill Church.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.