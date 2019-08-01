Ruth TeBos

MCBAIN — Ruth TeBos age 87, of Falmouth, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Autumnwood of McBain with her husband by her side.

Ruth was born on June 25, 1932 in Highland Township to Peter VanHouten and Mina (VanVliet) VanHouten. She married Marvin TeBos on October 17, 1952 in Lucas, Michigan.

Ruth was a member of the Aetna Christian Reformed Church and loved farming, enjoyed serving lunches at the church, she also enjoyed bowling, fishing, 4-H, birdwatching, gardening, loved quilting and made all of her grandchildren a quilt, and taught sewing for 20 years and played softball until the age of 52.

Ruth is survived by her husband Marvin TeBos of Falmouth, children, Beverly (Brian) Wispelwey of Charlottesville, Virginia, Marlene (Dean) Helms of Byron Center, Michigan, Karla TeBos of Caledonia, Michigan, Kenneth (Carol) TeBos of Falmouth, grandchildren, Seth (Tracy Howe) Wispelwey, Bram Wispelwey, Erin Wispelwey (Rafe Steinhauer), Nikki Helms, Kelly (Don) Ram, Nathan (Sarah) Heuker, Katheryn (Roger) Tanis, Dana Heuker, Karen (Steve) McKay, Haley TeBos and fiancée Brad VanderLee, Chad TeBos, Bryce (Haley) TeBos, Casey TeBos, and seven great-grandchildren, siblings, Grace Pluger of McBain, Ed (Joyce) VanHouten of Marion, Esther VanHouten, sister’s-in-law Lois VanHouten of Florida, Agnes VanHouten of Grand Rapids, Rita VanHouten of Grand Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Anne (John) Venema, Bill (Betty) VanHouten, Henry VanHouten, Len VanHouten, Dorothy VanSetten, Herm VanHouten.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Aetna Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to service on Monday at the church, burial will take place in the Aetna Township Cemetery.

The family asked that memorial contributions be made out to Hospice of Michigan or the Aetna Christian Reformed Church. The family is being graciously served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

