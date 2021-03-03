RuthAnn Pollington, of Marion, MI, went to be with her Father in Heaven on February 27, 2021.
Ruth has made a positive impact on so many lives; her peaceful presence and calm demeanor has turned hearts made from the toughest broadheads into melted steel. RuthAnn's impact stretches far beyond the DNA and vows that connect the dots of family. Somewhere, there is a friend who giggles at the thought of a funny story Ruthie has told them about her pups. Someone smiles each time they make their bed because of the quilt RuthAnn had gifted them. When faced with an uncertain trial, there is someone who thinks of Gram's strong will and the strength she exhibited to face the day ahead. There is a hunter who waits with patience for the perfect shot before drawing her bow because of the guidance Grandma Ruth gave while perfecting her skill, sitting in Ruthie's blind for hours, and watching Grandma pass on a buck when the shot wasn't right. There is a wife and mother preparing a meal for her family using a recipe from Ruth; the memory of writing that recipe over coffee and snacks floods her mind and produces tears of love. There is an employee who talks with a smiling customer going through chemotherapy, and they are reminded of the contagious, sweet smile of RuthAnn, who even on her toughest chemo days had a smile. Ruth will be deeply missed by family, friends, and acquaintances that she has touched throughout the years.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Claude Pollington; daughter Joann (Mike) Westfield; son Rory Orvis; stepdaughters Penny (Chuck) Miller, Shelley (Doug) Miller, Joy Pollington; stepsons Matt (Peggy) Pollington, Craig (Cynda) Pollington; 20+ grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Paul (Linda) Miller, Marilyn Miller (Jim Westfield), Doris (Tom) Allbee, Doug (Jackie) Miller, Bob Miller.
Preceding her in death is her first husband of 17 years, Dale Orvis, Sr.; son Dale Orvis, Jr.; stepdaughters Dana (Larry) Richarson, Dawn (Ron) Spaulding; and grandson, Justin Spaulding.
A celebration of life will be held at 3pm, on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Olde Mill Venue located at 314 N. Mill Street in Marion, with visitation one hour prior and a luncheon to follow. Due to the current pandemic and the health and well being of others please wear a mask and remain socially distant. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
