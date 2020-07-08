EVART — Ryan M. Lloyd passed away at his home, unexpectedly, the weekend of July 4, 2020. He was 36.
Ryan was born on February 12, 1984 in Cadillac to Randall and Michele (Champagne) Lloyd. He was a lifelong resident of Evart and graduated from Evart High School in 2003. Ryan was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, loved loud trucks and being around his friends. His son, Braxston, was his world and he always looked forward to attending mud bogs with him.
His fun-loving presence and zest for life will not be forgotten by the family who survives him, his son, Braxston; his beloved parents, Randy and Shelly Lloyd of Evart; sister, Melissa Snyder of Evart; two nieces, Karlie and Rylie; paternal grandparents, Art and Vonnie Lloyd of Evart; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marcel and Shirley Champagne.
A Celebration of Life honoring Ryan Michael Lloyd will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Sears Church of God with Pastor Joshua Webb officiating. A gathering for family and friends will begin at noon until the time of services at the church. Ryan will be interred in Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to an account in Ryan’s memory, for his son Braxston’s future education at Huntington Bank in Evart.
