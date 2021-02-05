Ryan Matthew Kehl of Columbia, South Carolina passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. He was 31.
Ryan was born October 19, 1989 in Cadillac to Douglas John and Deanna (George) Kehl.
He attended Cadillac Schools and worked in mechanic industries. Ryan had a great love for the outdoors. He was always out fishing, hunting, snowboarding and hiking with his dog. Ryan was mechanically inclined. There was not a small engine or pieces of equipment Ryan could not piece back together. He could repair any snowmobile or dirt bike he had from a young age.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Douglas and Deanna Kehl of Lake City; his daughter, Maddie and her mother, Elizabeth Kehl of Manton; his brothers, J.D. (Becky) Kehl of Manton and Colby Kehl of Lake City; niece and nephew, Bailey and D.J.; his Godfather Rick Kehl; several aunts and uncles and a multitude of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Richard and Mary Kehl and Dorothy and Harvey George.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at LifeHouse Assembly of God in Cadillac with Pastor Tom Mattiuzzo officiating. Ryan's final resting place will be Moorestown Cemetery in Missaukee County.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Western Michigan Teen Challenge. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.