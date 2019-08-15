CADILLAC — Sally Josephine Sagemen of Canton and Cadillac, and formerly of Traverse City, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Select Specialty Hospital at Spectrum Health Blodgett in Grand Rapids. She was 69.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church with a gathering held one hour prior. Fr. Michael Janowski will preside.
A complete obituary will appear in the weekend edition of the Cadillac News.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.