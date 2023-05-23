Sally Jean (Kalis) Breuer, age 79, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023 at Meadow Brook nursing facility in Bellaire, MI
Sally was born on February 22, 1944 in Detroit to Everett and Dorothy (Underhill) Kalis.
Sally graduated from Lake City High School in 1962 and participated in many activities, including cheerleading, pep club, and newspaper.
Sally married Joseph "Bill" Breuer on August 7, 1965 in Lake City. She lost her best friend and husband on November 24, 1989.
Sally managed medical offices in Cadillac, and later in Naples, Florida. She was known to dress up for office parties, personifying Tina Turner and singing "What's Love Got to Do with It." Upon retirement, she moved to the Seattle, WA area to help with her grandchildren, where she enjoyed volunteering at their school and dressing up as the Tooth Fairy. She ultimately returned to Petoskey, Michigan, where she spent the rest of her days.
Sally enjoyed a good, hot cup of coffee and a morning chat. She was passionate about her Detroit Tigers, and kept meticulous stats on all of the players. She always had several birdfeeders in the hope of attracting her beloved cardinals.
She thought there was nothing better than sitting in a boat, on a calm day, with a fishing line in the water, and an ice cold Coca Cola straight out of the bottle.
Sally is survived by her children, Kelly Ann Breuer of Denver, CO (Nicki and Robert), Joel Breuer of Petoskey, (Colin and Cassidy) and Nicole (Nils) Lindwall of Petoskey, (Emma and Jack) and a brother, Alan (Karen) Kalis of The Villages, FL.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Sandra, Gail and Nancy.
A Celebration of Life for Sally will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions could be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
