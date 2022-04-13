Sally Jo Boonstra Shier, age 38 of Tustin, passed away at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor on April 11, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 14, 1983 to Daryl Sr. and Pat (Nordstrom) Boonstra in Cadillac. She married the love of her life, Michael Shier, on September 18, 2021 at their home in Tustin.
Sally spent the majority of her time hunting, whether it be goose, deer, turkey, or ducks, you could find her in the woods. She loved cooking, traveling, her favorite holiday was Christmas, and always looked forward to camping with her family over the Fourth of July. Family was everything to Sally. She graduated from McBain High School in 2002, then went on to graduate from Ferris State University with a dental hygiene degree and worked as a dental hygienist in Houghton Lake before she took up turkey and deer guiding out west and in Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Shier of Tustin, step- children, Mikayla (Lance Knoch) Shier of Manton and Abigail Shier of Hersey. Sally's mother and dad, Daryl and Pat (Nordstrom) Boonstra of McBain, siblings, Daryl Jr (Dawn) Boonstra (Dylan, Emma, & Bristol) of McBain, Kevin (Renee) Boonstra (Silas & Kilas) of McBain and Jennie (Benjamin Jr.) Eisenga (Alaina, Chelsi, & Daryn) of Tustin. are also surviving. Surviving in-laws are father -in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Sue Shier of Cadillac, and John (Brittany) Shier of Cadillac. There are also, several favorite aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gerald and Wava Boonstra, Walt Nordstrom, Glen (George) Schwass, aunts and uncles, Shirley Oudman, Dale and Phyllis Boonstra, Dennis Nordstrom, Mike Nordstrom, Gordon Dunseth, and Bonnie Baldwin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at the McBain Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Friday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in the Vogel Center Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Church Benevolent Fund. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.