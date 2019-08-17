CADILLAC — Sally Josephine Sageman of Canton and Cadillac, and formerly of Traverse City, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Select Specialty Hospital at Spectrum Health Blodgett in Grand Rapids. She was 69.
Sally was born on December 10, 1949 in Traverse City to Bernard and Donna (Wiesler) Flickinger. After completing high school, she achieved a Bachelor's of Nutritional Science degree from Madonna University in Detroit. In 1970, Sally entered into marriage with Stephen Sageman at St. Francis Catholic Church in Traverse City. She was a faithful member of St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church in Canton. She spent her career working as a diet technician for the Garden City hospital until her time of retirement.
In her spare time, Sally could often be found sewing or cross-stitching. She enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her gardens. Sally liked to cook and would often make many special meals for her family. Holidays were a staple in the Sageman household; Sally would decorate her home for every occasion. She loved spending time with her family and cherished the moments she was able to spoil her grandson.
Sally is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Stephen Sageman of Canton; daughters, Jennifer (Gus) Sageman-Marroquin and Carolyn Sageman; grandson, Xander; brothers, Jim (Lois) Flickinger, Gary (Carol) Flickinger and Craig Flickinger; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Donna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a gathering held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church. Fr. Michael Janowski will preside. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the ALS Association, ALS of Michigan, or the Renucci Hospitality House of Grand Rapids.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
