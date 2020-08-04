Sally Veeder

KALAMAZOO — Sally Veeder, age 81, died on August 3, 2020 at her home.

Sally was born May 3, 1939 in Cadillac, the daughter of LD and Anna (Ziska) Chesebro. She retired from Western Michigan University in 2010 following a 25-year career.

Sally was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Chesebro and by her Aunt Mary Mace. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Larry; three children, Greg (Patty) Veeder, Dave (Jaime) Veeder and Susie (Brandon) Shaw; nine grandchildren, Joey and Maya Veeder, Ryan (Natalie) Veeder, Dan (Sara) Veeder, Mitch Veeder, Melanie Veeder and Avery Veeder, and Emily and Will Shaw; a great-granddaughter, Sadie Veeder; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place and private services will be held.

Please visit Sally’s personal web page at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com, where you can read her life story, archive a favorite memory or photo and sign her online guestbook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice.

Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo 269-375-2900.

Cadillac News

