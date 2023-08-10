Sammy Joe Barker of Cadillac, MI passed away August 6, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, MI. Sammy was 93 years old. Sammy was born January 21, 1930 in Lawton, OK to Sam Everett and Gladys Mae Barker.
Sammy served honorably in the United States Air Force between World War II and the Korean War.
Sammy and Lois have been long time members of the First Baptist Church of Cadillac, MI where he served as a greeter and was active in his weekly men's Bible study breakfast.
Through the years, Sammy loved attending his children's/grandchildren's sporting and other events, bragging on them to whoever would listen. Sammy was known for his sense of humor, where he was quick with a joke and loved the banter that came with his connection and love for others!
Sammy began his career in the oilfields, at the age of 16, as a rough neck and truck driver, for his father, in the states of Illinois and Wyoming. After his service in the Air Force, he attended Murray State College in Murray, KY receiving his degree in TV and radio technology. Following college he returned to the oilfields as a "mud engineer".
While working the, offshore oilfields, in the Gulf of Mexico, stationed in New Orleans, Sammy met the love of his life Lois Barbara Childs and they were married August 18, 1956. After being transferred to Michigan in 1959 he worked for Macobar until 1981 when he began his own company, Barker Drilling Mud Services.
Sammy is survived by his beloved wife, Lois, his children Michael (Jacque) Barker, Brian Dale Barker, Linda Shaw, Daryl (Melanie) Barker. Grandchildren: Michael (Allison) Barker, Timothy (Rachel) Barker, Elizabeth (Tyson) Garner, Olivia Sztykeil, Brandon (Sarah) Shaw, Alex (Annie) Shaw, Brianna Shaw, Daryl (Leanna)Barker, Jr, Brook (Derek) Mckenzie, Samuel (Moriah) Barker, Madison Barker, Amber ( Isaac) Dellinger, Marshall Barker, Everett Barker. Great Grandchildren: Caleb, Joy, Rowen, Ezra, Jude, Sammy, Amos, Olive, Florence, Crosby, Finley, Wren, Titan, Elijah, Julian, Conrad, Ava, Owen, Olive, Daxton, Mason, Cassidy, Bryson, Kayden, Conrad, Valerie, Lewis, Skyler. Sibling: Joyce Barbre.
Sammy was preceded in death by siblings: Ellis Barker, Jack Barker, Wayne Barker, Ella Mae Noller, daughter-in-law Frances Barker and Great-granddaughter Caroline Barker.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, August 15 at 11am at the First Baptist Church of Cadillac, MI. A luncheon will be provided following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to "Life Resources of Northern Michigan" Cadillac, MI. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
